Don’t politicise fight against terror: Nitish to PM

In his presidential address at the national council meeting of the Janata Dal (United), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow politicisation of the fight against terror.

“The fight against terror represents a national resolve and should not become a subject of national politics. If any party tries to take credit, you (Modi) should stop them. You are the leader of the country, not only of the BJP,” Mr. Kumar said in his speech that lasted nearly 90 minutes.

While congratulating the Indian Army for the successful surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Kashmir, Mr. Kumar said, “Pakistan must be paid back in the same coin... Like all parties JD(U) too is with the PM against terror. The country is united and strong. But the Prime Minister should also stop those who are putting up hoardings and trying to take credit for this operation against terror,” he said.

Amid continued chanting of “ Desh ka neta kaisa ho? Nitish Kumar jaisa ho (How should be the leader of this country like? He should be like Nitish Kumar) and “ Aaj ki janata kare pukar, abki baar Nitish Kumar ” (Next elections people want Nitish Kumar), Nitish Kumar took on the NDA government at the Centre on several issues. “Where is development today?..what happened to Jat reservation, what happened to your promises to end unemployment, what is the condition of farmers? What did you do about intolerance and atrocities on dalits?” he asked. “The most worrying thing today is that even farmers have started demanding reservation in some states.”

With political buzz strong in Uttar Pradesh that chief minister Akhilesh Yadav would soon be walking out of the Samajwadi Party to form a new front with the JD(U) and other parties, Nitish Kumar said, “Earlier we had authorised Mulayam Singh Yadav to take all final decisions regarding the formation of a third front but he walked out of it. It is because of Bihar’s curse that there is rift in his family today,” he said. “Akhilesh Yadav is a young face and has lot of potential…he should muster courage and take risk, we’ll support him.”

On the issue of triple talaq, the JD(U) president said, “Let the minority community decide on it, who are you (BJP) to decide? Do not impose uniform civil code. Instead of issues of unemployment, poverty and farmer’s misery, the debate in the country today is about love jihad, ghar wapsi and cow slaughter, this is worrisome.”