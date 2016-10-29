Diwali is a dark time for India’s owls

Days away from one of the most anticipated festivals, countless owls face a cruel fate at the hands of poachers who are catering to ignorance and misguided beliefs.

The Festival of Lights casts a dark shadow over the lives of thousands of owls that fall victim to human exploitation. Driven by religious myths and superstitious beliefs, these birds are poached for their talons, skulls, bones, feathers, meat and blood, which are then used in talismans, black magic and traditional medicine.

Based on a centuries old belief, owls are sacrificed during Diwali to appease Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Some people believe that by sacrificing her ‘vaahan’, the goddess is compelled to remain in their homes, thereby bringing them good luck and wealth all year round.

The exact number of owls traded and sacrificed each year is unknown.

Exploitation

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder of Wildlife SOS said: “Such blind faith has led to exploitation of this unique wildlife species.Awareness regarding the illegality of the offence and the abominable treatment of these birds is incredibly important to curb cruelty and poaching of wildlife.”

According to some reports, the Indian (Rock) eagle owl, brown fish owl, dusky-eagle owl, Indian scops owl and mottled wood owl are five of the most traded owl species in the illegal market. Horned owls such as the Indian eagle owl are especially coveted for their false feather ear tufts (feather extensions on the head), which are considered to have mystical properties.

The bird markets in Chandni Chowk and Jama Masjid are among the many places within New Delhi that cater to the huge demand for these protected and rare owl species during this festive season. Their wings are trimmed and the birds are crammed into tiny cages, forced to live in horrific conditions.

“Revered in Indian mythology and culture, it is quite ironic to see these very birds being treated as sacrificial offerings and commodities,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder of Wildlife SOS and head of the organisation’s Anti-Poaching Unit, Forest Watch.

Many people sacrifice owls during Diwali believing that it will bring them good luck and prosperity