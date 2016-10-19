Delhi

Dissolve Shunglu panel: Sisodia tells L-G again

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday again appealed to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to dissolve the three-member Shunglu committee set up by the latter to examine 400-odd files of the Delhi government.

Mr. Sisodia also asked the L-G to return the files ‘impounded’ by Raj Niwas.

“Failure to do so would cause unlawful obstruction in discharge of the Constitutional obligations of the Delhi government," read a government statement.

On Friday, the Delhi government, in a Cabinet meeting, had passed a resolution calling the committee ‘unconstitutional’.

In a letter to the L-G, Mr Sisodia said that the Cabinet noted that there is no provision in the Constitution, or in any statute or rule, which empowers setting up of an external panel to enquire into the ongoing projects of public welfare, question officers and threaten to recommend criminal and administrative action against them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:31:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Dissolve-Shunglu-panel-Sisodia-tells-L-G-again/article16075280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY