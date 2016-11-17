Demonetisation rocks Chhattisgarh Assembly

The Central government’s move to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes rocked the Chhattisgarh Assembly on the first day of its winter session on Tuesday, with the main Opposition party, the Congress, forcing five adjournments during the day.

The Congress raised the issue of a suicide by a farmer in Raigarh district of the State, allegedly due to frustration caused by the demonetisation.

Led by the State Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress MLAs demanded discussion under an adjournment motion on the “panicky situation.”

“Sixteen people have died across the country and one farmer has committed suicide in Chhattisgarh because of this move. People are not able to use their own hard-earned money,” said Mr. Baghel on the day when the Raman Singh government planned to “congratulate” the Narendra Modi government on its move.

Speaker Gourishankar Agrawal, however, refused permission to the Opposition after which the Congress MLAs resorted to sloganeering and forced five adjournments.

Janata Congress MLA Amit Jogi, along with Congress MLAs Siyaram Kaushik and R.K. Rai, trooped to the well of the House in protest against the demonetisation.

The three MLAs were suspended from the House for protesting in the well of the House.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Amit Jogi came to the Assembly in a bullock cart to protest the “anti-poor” policies of the Raman Singh government.

There were heated exchanges between the Opposition and the Treasury benches throughout the day and hardly any business could be transacted as the Congress did not even allow the question hour.

The House was adjourned for the day after the government allowed the Opposition to participate in the discussion “to congratulate” the Central government on Wednesday on its demonetisation decision.

“There cannot be any discussion in the Assembly on a decision taken by the Central government. We can only congratulate them,” the Chief Minister said outside the House.