Demonetisation has hit hard those funding terror: Mishra

The Central government’s decision to demonetise 500 and 1,000 rupee notes has hit hard those funding terrorism and trying to disrupt the country’s economy, Union Minister Kalraj Mishra said here on Sunday, launching a scathing attack on Pakistan.

“Fake currency notes printed in the neighbouring country have become obsolete after the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes,” he said.

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises appealed to the public to lend their support to the scheme aimed at fighting terrorism, black money, corruption and fake currency.

“I can understand the sufferings of the people and I even apologise for that. But I will ask them to lend their support to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in this fight against terrorism, black money, fake currency and corruption to strengthen our nation,” he said.

He appealed to the Reserve Bank of India and banks to make special arrangements for those in need of money for medical purpose and marriage.

He said: “I would make all efforts to apprise the Union Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) about people’s problems and to work for solving those issues. I would try to meet and urge him to extend the date of scrapping of such notes and increase cash exchange amount at banks from the present Rs 4,000 limit.”

Taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who joined a queue to exchange Rs 4,000 at a bank in Delhi, Mr. Mishra said: “His family - Sonia and Rajiv- never visited banks and their son was standing in queue. We can understand what he was doing there.”

He also attacked the State government.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t want development of the State so he and his machinery were obstructing the execution of the Central government’s development projects in the State,” he said.

On a question on the killing of two journalists in Bihar, the Union Minister that journalists need to be given protection as they fearlessly carry out their duty.

He said that he would speak to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to come out with a stringent law to protect journalists and to maintain the freedom of expression in the country. PTI

