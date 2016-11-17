Demolition of 55-year-old public library stayed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of the 55-year-old Delhi Public Library at Karol Bagh after a petition was moved by many people, including academicians and editors.

Notice

A Bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to stay the demolition of the library, adding that the library shall be kept closed and no one shall be allowed entry. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had issued notice as per which the library was to be demolished on Wednesday.

Commercial complex

However, the court granted a stay till December 5.

Pankaj Pushkar, an MLA and a member of the Delhi Library Board, had vehemently opposed the move saying the library was being demolished to bring up a commercial complex in its place.

“Corrupt practices”

“The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been manipulated using corrupt practices, to declare the premises as dangerous now, while in 2011, the same civic body had certified the building as safe, provided minor maintenance is continued. The library is still being demolished due to pressure and corrupt tactics by the owners,” said the petition filed before the court.

The library was established in 1964 on rented premises.

After the demise of the erstwhile owner of the land, it was sold to its current owner.

Its current owner, said Mr. Pushkar, has been trying to get the library demolished over commercial interests.

The library is run by an autonomous board. It consists of officers from the Centre and Delhi government, intellectuals from libraries all over Delhi, members of the Legislative Assembly and Councillors.

Board order violated

Mr. Pushkar said that the library board, in its previous three sittings, had given a clear order that the library will not be closed despite pressure from the builder.

“The library chairman has clearly violated the board’s order. The present board was not even informed. The informed local residents and readers have alleged that a transaction of crores of rupees has taken place in to have the library premises vacated,” he said in a statement.

The North body had in 2011 certified the building as safe, provided minor maintenance is continued

Pankaj Pushkar

Delhi Library Board member

Bench ordered that Delhi Public Library shall be kept closed and no one shall be allowed entry