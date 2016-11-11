Demand for new notes soars in Noida, Ghaziabad

: People in Noida and Ghaziabad exchanged their old currency notes of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denominations with new notes on Thursday, even as many banks saw the presence of police personnel.

Problem

While the new notes were available in some areas, many bank branches failed to arrange them. Sources said the problem was particularly rampant in rural areas of Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

People had started queueing up outside banks in Noida Sector 18 and Sector 62, the two commercial areas with most banks in Noida, 6 a.m. onwards. Many customers had to wait for two to four hours to exchange notes. Some branches in Ghaziabad eventually ran out of cash and shut shop by afternoon. Many people left fuming after failing to get currency notes exchanged.

Heavy police deployment

Keeping the law and order situation in mind, heavy police force was deployed at various branches. Senior police officers were also deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

“Thankfully no major incident was reported in Noida on Thursday. There were some customers who lost their patience, but the police reacted on time. We have made special arrangements for the coming days,” said Dinesh Yadav, the Noida Superintendent of Police.

None of the 21 post offices in Noida had managed to arrange for the new currency notes and were hard-pressed to handle customers. Sources said there were over one lakh customers with savings accounts in these post offices.

Post office officials said they tried to get the new notes till late afternoon.

Pacifying customers

“We had dispatched our staff to get the new notes, but when we failed to do so, we decided to invest all our energies into pacifying customers. We had informed the local police about the development to avoid any untoward incident,” said Surender Singh, Noida’s Post Master.

Shops closed

Meanwhile, many shops in several markets remained closed on Thursday as shopkeepers did not have enough usable currency to deal with customers.

(The writer is a

freelance journalist)