Delhiites fed up, to protest today

As the city continues to suffer from the post-Diwali smog, many residents have started petitions on social change platform Change.org demanding clean air. Over 200 petitions have been started in the last few days and have been signed by over 40,000 people.

Jantar Mantar

A protest march is also being organised at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the “ineffective politicians and administration in tackling pollution in the city”.

There are several petition asking for a complete ban on crackers. The most popular petition titled “Ban on Crackers for the well being of the environment, the sick and the coming generations” was started by Delhi resident Akshay Gaur. The petition has gone viral and amassed more than 32,000 signatures in less than a day.

Other petitions ask for comprehensive plans to tackle the different causes of pollution. Over 2,000 people have supported multiple petitions asking for measures to counter crop burning, vehicular emissions and dust emission.

Preethi Herman, country director for Change.org said: “This outpour of petitions shows that Delhiites are no longer willing to suffer pollution in silence. They want action and accountability. Many are using their petitions to crowd source ideas and solutions and we are witnessing the creation of several citizen-driven civic campaigns for a better Delhi.”

A petition started by Kush Kochgaway asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene has collected over 3,000 signatures. The petition reads: “This issue cannot be solved by one government agency as multiple States are involved: Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab. We, the citizen of NCR, demand that immediate steps be taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister”.

Sandeep Tyag, in his petition, likens the Capital to a gas chamber and expressed frustration that the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor are yet to resolve their differences so that they can work together to solve the pollution problem.





