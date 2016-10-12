Delhi today

Talk: ‘Wake Up’ - spiritual talk, questions and answers, guided meditations, exercises in stress reduction and relaxation, mindful consumption by a group of teachers from the tradition of Zen Master at Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, 9 a.m.

Dance: “Lalit Arpan - Continuing Guru-Shishya tradition” - a homage to Guru Padmashree Shovana Narayan by her disciples at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, Main Building, IIC, 6:30 p.m.

Photography: “City Lights - Delhi By Night!” - solo photography exhibit by Raghav Gautam at India Habitat Centre, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Exhibition: "Forlorn Foe" recent art works by Khadim Ali at Latitude 28, F 208 GF, Lado Sarai, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Exhibition: "In between heart and mind" - solo show of art by Gurmeet Marwah at Art Konsult, 22-A & 3 Hauz Khas Village, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Exhibition: “For and Against Narrative 2016" by Praneet Soi at Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53 Defence Colony, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Screening: The Sax in the City (Hindi/2016/60mins) documentary film screening at Gulmohar Hall, IHC, 7 p.m.

Screening: "From Zero to Ten (Da Zero A Dieci)" Italian film screening with English subtitles at Italian Embassy Cultural Institute, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, 6:30 p.m.

