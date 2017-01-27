Delhi tableau makes a comeback after three years

The Delhi tableau made an appearance after three years at the 68th Republic Day Parade on Thursday with “model schools” as its theme.

The last time Delhi had a tableau, it represented the cosmopolitan nature of the Capital and showcased how people from myriad cultures were living here. Prior to this, the tableaux had showcased the Delhi Metro.

Also, the tableau won an award for best tableau in 2011 for portraying “cultural and religious” harmony with the Lotus Temple as a symbol.

This year, the “model schools of Delhi” depicted the State government’s push towards better education infrastructure by increasing expenditure.

Among the initiatives introduced this year include the introduction of school management committees, estate managers, parent-teacher meetings, the Chunnauti scheme, no-detention policy and the development of model schools.

Vocational education

The government also took measures to impart vocational education in subjects like music, dance, theatre, fine arts, creative writing and photography.

A modernised look

The tableau this year captured the transformation of government schools into modern schools.

The front portion displayed an upgraded school building and life-size statues of students, who pursued academics, sports and other activities enthusiastically. Also, a part of the display was devoted to modernised labs, classrooms, parent-teacher interaction and their involvement in exposing students to a world beyond books.

The tableau also included a model of Jantar Mantar.