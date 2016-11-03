Delhi streets choked amid political drama

Several prominent streets in central Delhi were choked on Wednesday owing to the high political drama that unfolded at various places following the alleged suicide of an ex-serviceman over the OROP issue.

Vehicular movement was thrown out of gear at Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Panchkuian Road, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Tilak Marg and ITO, a senior traffic police officer said. Commuters had a harrowing time as thick layer of smog, coupled with a bumper-to-bumper ride, made the situation worse.

The situation started worsening from late afternoon when the leaders were detained and the street chaos heightened due to protests. Mr. Kejriwal was stalled by police at Lady Hardinge Hospital for over four hours leading to traffic coming to a standstill on Panchkuian Road and Connaught Place. The Twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic Police kept posting updates about roads closed. —PTI

The Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Connaught Place will be strictly enforced