Delhi

Delhi seeks Centre’s help

With cooler temperatures and the accompanied spike in air pollution just around the corner, the Delhi government has sought the Centre’s intervention in preventing the burning of crops in neighbouring States.

Levels of particulate matter and toxic gases tend to rise in October, reaching peak levels as the mercury dips in December and January. Apart from the weather, the government has said that burning of agricultural waste in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan adds to the pollution in the Capital.

Concerted effort

Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain said on Tuesday that he had written to Union Minister (independent charge) of Environment Anil Madhav Dave, Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, who holds the environment portfolio, Haryana Environment Minister Capt. Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu and Rajasthan Environment Minister (independent charge) Raj Kumar Rinwa asking them to crack down on crop burning.

In his letter to Mr. Dave, Mr. Hussain asked for the Centre’s intervention with the authorities in Punjanb, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.

Last winter, the Delhi government had initiated the odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution campaign. However, experts were split on whether the programme had any effect on air quality. Officials said that one of the reasons why the scheme’s impact was hazy was due to pollution from neighbouring States.

