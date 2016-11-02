Delhi govt. unveils roadmap to tackle air pollution

As various agencies termed the Capital’s air quality ‘severe’ in the aftermath of Diwali celebrations, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a roadmap to combat air pollution.

Following a lengthy meeting with representatives of various government departments at his Delhi Secretariat office,

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government’s plan to tackle air pollution included the use of emission-control devices, resuming vacuum cleaning of arterial roads, sprinkling water on streets, and cutting dust pollution from construction sites.

More solutions

“Jet pressure pump technique will be used for sprinkling water on footpaths, road bumps and central verges. By doing this, we can control dust particles. In several countries, such technology is being used to curb dust pollution,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM said that the Public Works Department (PWD) was exploring the option of installing air purifiers and mist fountains at five major traffic intersections including Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi and Anand Vihar, which is the most polluted area in the Capital.

Mr. Sisodia said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been told to carry out strict and regular inspections at construction sites of above 20,000 square meters and had also been directed to submit a detailed note about dust pollution from such sites.

“As much as 90 per cent of dust pollution comes from construction sites, which needs to be regulated. There are 61 major construction sites in Delhi, but there are several smaller sites and most of them are violating the rules,” the Deputy CM said.

Mr. Sisodia said that the government had also decided to make citizens aware about dust pollution.

“We will appeal to them to inform us about violations of rules. The Swachh Delhi App, developed by the Urban Development Department, can be used for this,” he said.

Sub-divisional magistrates and assistant engineers of the PWD have been asked to take action and issue challans against those storing construction material on roads. Emission-control devices such as chimneys and wet scrubbers will be installed at 75 cremation grounds in collaboration with all three municipal corporations, Mr Sisodia added.