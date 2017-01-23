Delhi

Delhi govt. pushes for green crematoriums

Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Friday wrote to Union Environment Minister Anil Dave asking him to bring in a national policy to turn all crematoriums ‘green’.

Mr. Hussain wrote that since burning of wood in crematoriums is tradition, the government needs to look for alternatives. “The Delhi government has installed smoke trappers in crematoriums. The CSIR and National Environment Engineering Research Institute is being tasked with creating designs for non-polluting crematoriums in Delhi,” he wrote. Mr. Hussain also urged Mr. Dave to replicate the idea in other States to combat air pollution.

