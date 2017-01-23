Delhi

Delhi airport wins award for CSR

The Delhi International Airport (Private) Limited (DIAL) has won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the transportation sector under the Aviation category for the year 2016.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. The award reaffirms our unflinching commitment towards achieving exemplary results for our society while following the best practises,” said DIAL Chief Executive Officer I Prabhakara Rao.

World’s best

Delhi Airport has also been adjudged the world’s number one airport in ACI ASQ survey in 25- 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category for two consecutive years - 2014 and 2015.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:01:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Delhi-airport-wins-award-for-CSR/article17079191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY