Delhi airport wins award for CSR

The Delhi International Airport (Private) Limited (DIAL) has won the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the transportation sector under the Aviation category for the year 2016.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. The award reaffirms our unflinching commitment towards achieving exemplary results for our society while following the best practises,” said DIAL Chief Executive Officer I Prabhakara Rao.

World’s best

Delhi Airport has also been adjudged the world’s number one airport in ACI ASQ survey in 25- 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category for two consecutive years - 2014 and 2015.