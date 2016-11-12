Delhi-Noida Direct flyway to remain toll-free: SC

In a relief for commuters, the Supreme Court upheld an Allahabad High Court verdict to stop the collection of toll on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T. S. Thakur further asked the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to inspect the accounts of the Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) to check whether there was any truth in its claim that it has still not recovered the cost of the flyway project. The CAG was told to file its report in four weeks.

Refusing to stay the High Court decision till the company's appeal is disposed off, the apex court said that while the company could be compensated later if its appeal succeeds, it would be impossible to provide restitution to the lakhs of commuters if the High Court decision is finally upheld.

The Bench, also comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao, directed the firm to place before the CAG, the entire record pertaining to recovery of the total project cost of the DND flyover project as per the Agreement.

The High Court, on October 26, had brought cheers to millions of commuters by ruling that no toll will be collected henceforth from those using the 9.2 km-long, eight-lane DND flyway. The decision was made on the basis of a PIL filed by the Federation of Noida Residents' Welfare Association.

The PIL, filed in 2012, had challenged the "levy and collection of toll in the name of user fee" by the NTBCL.