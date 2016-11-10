Delhi Metro accepting old notes till Nov 11

It wasn’t a great start to the day for Delhiites who decided to take the metro during peak morning hours on Wednesday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) refused to accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes to issue tokens or recharge smart cards. It was only by noon that the DMRC announced that these currency notes would be accepted till November 11.

In fact, the Delhi Metro staff had begun rejecting these notes from Tuesday night, which is when the demonetisation was announced. By Wednesday morning, the DMRC had put up notices at all token and customer care counters saying that Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes would not be accepted.

But by Wednesday afternoon the DMRC said old notes would be accepted till November 11. “As clarified by the Union Ministry of Finance, high value denomination currency notes of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 shall be accepted for the next 72 hours i.e., till midnight of November 11, for token, card purchase and recharge,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

Shortage of Rs. 100 notes

Though these notes were being accepted later during the day at metro stations, commuters who tried to recharge their smart cards with Rs. 200 or amounts lesser than Rs. 500 faced a problem as customer care executives didn’t have enough cash to return as change. DMRC sources said that there was an acute shortage of Rs. 100 currency notes in the coffers.

Consequently, most commuters had no option but to recharge their smart cards with Rs. 500. A record number of 58,902 commuters opted for a Rs. 500 recharge till 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The corresponding figure for Tuesday was 25,015.