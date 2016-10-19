Delhi’s air quality very poor: SAFAR

The Capital’s air quality on Tuesday took a turn for the worse with monitoring stations across the city recording it in the ‘very poor’ category.

The average (24-hour rolling) of PM2.5 and PM10, suspended respirable pollutants, were recorded as 120.8 and 248 micrograms per cubic metre by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) around 5.30 p.m., as against the corresponding safe limits of 60 and 100.

SAFAR’s Dhirpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Pusa Road, Mathura Road and airport stations had ‘very poor’ air quality index. Even last week, the air quality fluctuated between moderate and poor categories.

NGT order

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi government to convene a meeting to come up with a solution to tackle the worsening air quality in the Capital, after being told that the odd-even car-rationing scheme has not helped in curbing pollution. — PTI