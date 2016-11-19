Delay in developmental work will not be tolerated, Mehbooba tells officials

Stating that delays in the completion of developmental works in the State would not be tolerated, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday directed the officers and executing agencies to complete the ongoing projects within the scheduled time to avoid overrun of cost and time.

While reviewing on the spot the pace of work on several key developmental projects during her tour of the city, the Chief Minister impressed upon the officials to work in synergy with each other to remove difficulties coming in the way of progress of works.

She regretted that much of the time for developmental activities, especially in Kashmir, got wasted and directed the officials to make up for the lost time.

Ms. Mehbooba suggested starting landscaping works at sites where civil or any major works have been completed or are nearing completion.

She also asked for plantation at these sites to enhance the aesthetic appeal and in view of the approaching plantation season.

The Chief Minister visited the proposed City Chowk parking project and took on the spot appraisal of the works being carried out.

She was informed that work on the project was going swiftly and the facility was likely to be completed by early next year.

She enquired about the relocation of some nearby utilities and directed expediting the same.

Ms. Mehbooba also visited the multi-tier parking project at the bus stand here where she was briefed about the status by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Pawan Kotwal and other senior officers.

She was informed that the Rs.201 crore project would have first three floors reserved for parking of around 1,300 vehicles and 1,700 two-wheelers, while as the fourth and fifth floor would have commercial activity centres like restaurants, shops among others.

The Chief Minister also visited the Rs 77.50 crore flyover coming up at Bikram Chowk and took stock of its completion.

Directing its timely completion, she stressed on undertaking landscaping and plantation of land patches on both sides of the flyover.

She also directed the agencies concerned to sort out the issues regarding the project completion and not let it get delayed.

At the artificial lake being developed at river Tawi, the Chief Minister was informed that the gates are ready and the project would also be completed by early next year.

She was informed that protection works on one side of the river have been completed and on the other side would be taken up in first week of December.

At the upcoming Nikki Tawi bridge, Ms. Mehbooba was informed that the seven-span bridge being built with latest construction technology would be ready by March next year.

Four spans have been laid and the rest three would be laid in coming months, she was told by officials at the site.- PTI

