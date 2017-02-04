Delay in complaint, man acquitted of rape charge

: A court here has discharged a man of the charge of allegedly raping a woman, saying there was delay on the part of the victim in lodging a case against him.

The alleged incident had occurred on December 3, 2008, and the woman filed a complaint to the police on January 29, 2009. “There is nothing on record to show as to why the complainant did not file her complaint at the earliest possible opportunity,’’ the court said.

‘Victim’s version doubtful’

The court also said the allegations of rape, wrongful restraint and outraging the modesty were not substantiated as her “version was doubtful”.

The order came on a revision petition by the woman against a sub-ordinate court order which had dismissed her complaint in 2012. “There is nothing on record to show that she had taken the remedial measures...There is no medical evidence to support her version to the effect that she was raped by the accused,’’ the court further said. The woman alleged that the accused used to send her flattering text messages, and later, he had raped her in a hotel room.

Police inaction alleged

The woman further said that she had approached the Delhi Commission for Women in December 2008 and then the city police but no action was taken. Thereafter, she filed a complaint in the court.