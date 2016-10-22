Decomposed body with a tattoo found in south Delhi

The decomposed body of a woman, her face smashed beyond recognition, was found in a park near Siri Fort Auditorium on Thursday morning.

The woman has not been identified yet, but a tattoo on her arm is serving as a clue.

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received around 11 a.m. about a body lying in a DDA Park near Siri Fort.

The woman’s age is being estimated between 25 and 30 years.

The state in which the body was found has led the police to suspect murder.

The woman was wearing a pink salwar-kameez and some utensils, a photo of Goddess Durga, and a bell were found near her body. It was apparent from the injuries that she had been hit with a heavy object, the officer added.

“There is a tattoo on her left hand that reads ‘Ajay Vijay Krishna Jyoti Annu I love you’. The face of the woman has been crushed and burnt and I It seems she was killed two-three days back,” said the officer.

“A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station and investigation is under way,” said the officer.

More bodies found

Bodies of two young men were found in a drain in Vikaspuri on Thursday.

One of the bodies was found under a motorcycle, suggesting the two were riding the vehicle before their death.

Cops say they fell to death

The victims have been identified as residents of Nangloi.

The police suspect they fell to their death.