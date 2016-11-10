Decision on coalition in U.P. not that easy: Akhilesh

Amid talks among leaders of ‘Janata Parivar’ parties about a tie-up for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said cobbling a coalition was not that easy and the ruling Samajwadi Party can win the elections on its own though an alliance could get 300 seats.

“We can contest alone, but in alliance we can win 300 seats,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats.

Mr. Yadav, however, said the decision on cobbling together a coalition was not that easy.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh) is an experienced leader. He will the right decision...,” he said. On his meeting with Prashant Kishore, Mr. Yadav said: “He had sought appointment from me. I gave him time so that no one can say I did not meet him. The meeting was good.”

Mr. Mulayam Singh, who is in Delhi, held deliberations with RLD chief Ajit Singh and senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav in separate meetings as leaders of ‘Janata Parivar’ outfits look to form an alliance for the assembly polls early next year.

Mr. Singh’s younger brother and his party’s UP unit chief Shivpal Yadav, a keen votary of the alliance, was also part of the confabulations held at the residence of Mr. Singh.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was also in the national Capital.

In a show of solidarity, all these leaders besides JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda had come together for the SP’s silver jubilee celebrations here on November 5 after Shivpal Yadav gave a call for unity among erstwhile Janata Dal leaders.

The key to any unity will be how many seats Mr. Singh is willing to concede to parties like the RLD, which has influence in western U.P., and the JD(U), which has little traction in the state but is making concerted efforts under its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to carve a niche for itself. PTI