Delhi

Dec 16 gang-rape convicts moved to separate cell

A Tihar jail official has informed a Delhi court that two of the four death row convicts in the December 16 gang-rape —Pawan Gupta and Akshay Kumar Singh — have been shifted to a separate cell.

‘Harassed by fellow prisoner’

The convicts had moved the court seeking transfer from a common cell, where they were shifted last month, alleging that they were being physically and mentally harassed by a fellow prisoner.

The official informed Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal that both inmates were shifted to a separate cell on January 11. “As the grievance of both inmates has been addressed, the application is disposed of,” the court said.

They have now been shifted to another cell with cameras installed keeping in mind Ram Singh, one of the accused who committed suicide during trial, the official added. The counsel for the two convicts submitted that his clients feared for their lives given the apprehension that their fellow prisoner might harm them. With them being moved them to a separate cell, the counsel said he had no grievance.

Pawan, Akshay, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh were sentenced to death by a trial court in 2013.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:11:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Dec-16-gang-rape-convicts-moved-to-separate-cell/article17056786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY