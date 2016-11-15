Deadline to ensure every child can read ends

With the deadline for the ‘100 per cent ability to read initiative’ ending on Monday, its success will be measured using the assessment tools designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), after which the future course of action will be decided.

In August, the results of a baseline assessment conducted on children enrolled in Classes VI of Delhi government schools as part of the ‘Chunauti’ scheme showed that 74 per cent of them could not read a paragraph from their Hindi textbook. Even more shocking was the fact that 46 per cent could not read a story prescribed for Class II students. It was decided that these 46 per cent students required additional support to first learn to read and write.

With this aim in mind, the Delhi government started the ‘100 per cent ability to read initiative’. The initiative aimed to ensure that all “non-reader” children studying in Classes VI to VIII are able to read by Children’s Day. On Teachers’ Day, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had administered a pledge to teachers that all children studying in Classes VI to VIII should be able to read by Children’s Day.

Reading melas were conducted every Sunday by school management committees and volunteers to ensure that the target is achieved. An hour a day was set aside for reading-based activities and a special teacher assigned for every set of 30 non-readers to provide them with the extra support.

Every Saturday, teachers conducted a review of the class reading levels, using the assessment tools designed by the SCERT. Regional directors of education were also instructed to hold weekly review meetings, along with the deputy directors of education, heads of schools and mentor teachers, to monitor the progress of the campaign.