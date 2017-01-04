Dangal to be tax-free in Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ would be tax-free in the Capital. Announcing the government's decision, Sisodia, who also heads the Entertainment department, said an order has been issued in this regard.
‘Inspiring movie’
The Deputy Chief Minister also said that it is an “inspiring movie” to promote spirit of sportsmanship. “Dangal movie would be tax-free in Delhi cinemas. Orders issued. It’s an inspiring movie to promote sports-spirit by @aamir_khan (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had recently made the movie tax-free. PTI
