Delhi

Dalit youths beaten up in Palam Vihar

Two Dalit youths were beaten up by four persons in Palam Vihar here late on Tuesday night.

A case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Waylaid

Jitender and his friend Somdutt were on their way towards Dwarka Expressway on a two-wheeler on Tuesday night when four men in a car waylaid them and started abusing them, the police said.

The four men then forced the duo into the car and took them to the residence of another accused Devender in Sarai Alawardi, where both were beaten up.

Threatened

After a few hours, they were taken to Babupara village in Haryana, where Devendra’s cousin Bunty allegedly thrashed and threatened the victims before leaving them. The police said the two groups had got into a minor scuffle a few days before the incident.

FIR registered

A first information report has been registered against the accused on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping and criminal intimidation and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, said the police.

The police said no arrests have been made and efforts are on to nab the accused.



