Dalit, minorities maha rally on Nov 27

Dalit, Adivasi and minority rights groups have decided to come together for a mahasangram rally at the Ramlila Ground here on November 27.

“At this rally, we expect thousands of grassroots leaders and people from all over India. It will aim to articulate a new social contract for an enlightened India,” Ashok Bharti, convener of the Mahasangram Rally National Organising Committee, said on Friday.

Stories of struggle

Later, Dalit and Adivasi victims of atrocities shared their stories of struggle. .They spoke about the police hostility, how difficult it was to get an FIR registered, and how they faced the indignity of being threatened by the policemen.

