Daily wagers close to starvation: Rai

Demonetisation has “severely affected” daily wage labourers, many of whom are close to “starvation”, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said in a written communication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“The worst affected are daily wage labourers. Usually, they are paid in cash by traders. Due to lack of cash and dip in sales, these labourers and their families are close to starvation...There are reports that some of them are returning to their villages. Most of them are literate and have no bank accounts. They are forced to skip work, if they get any, as they end up spending a lot of time queueing outside banks,” he wrote.

Alleviate their woes

The Minister urged Mr. Modi to take urgent steps to alleviate their woes or roll-back the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

In a related development, the Delhi government decided to waive off till November 24 the entry and related fee that drivers have to pay to enter wholesale markets in the Capital. The file related to the issue has been sent to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung for his approval.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday demanded roll-back of the demonetisation scheme, in addition to assuring representatives of over 200 prominent transporters that the government would petition both the Apex court and the National Green Tribunal seeking waiving off of the environment compensation charge on commercial vehicles entering the Capital in view of the cash crunch being faced by drivers.