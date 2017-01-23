Dabri: man killed in late night scuffle

A 35-year-old man was murdered after he was first shot at and later attacked with a sword following a clash between two groups in south-west Delhi’s Dabri late on Saturday.

Business rivalry at heart

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Raju who is believed to be a business rival of the main accused, Nawab Khan. Both the victim and accused have criminal records.

The incident happened just before midnight. A police officer said that Raju had returned from a wedding around 11.40 p.m. Walking towards his house with a group of friends, he was intercepted by a group of men that included Khan and his friend and accomplice Aftab.

Police said that an argument sparked a scuffle between them. “We received a call late last night. The duo is absconding, but will be arrested at the earliest,” said Surender Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West).

Locals said that they woke up hearing the victim and the accused shouting at each other. “By the time we got there, Raju had been shot at,” said Nasir Ahmed.

Attacked with a sword

According to the police, the man received two bullet injuries, one on his chest and the other on his abdomen. After he was shot, the men attacked him on the head with a sword and fled.

Criminal history

Both Khan and Raju lived in JJ clusters, the police said. While Raju had four cases filed against him, Khan had 16. The last case against Raju was that of gambling. Both of them are said to be unemployed at present.