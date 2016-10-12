Almost 10 months after it was launched, the DVATBILL app of the Delhi government’s Trade and Taxes Department has stumbled upon more than 10,000 fake or suppressed bills that traders have issued in order to evade taxes.

The aim of the DVATBILL app is to boost tax collection and bring in transparency, “Through this app, people can become VAT Inspectors,” said an official.

People have to upload a snapshot of their bill or cash memo/retail invoice of not less than Rs.100 for purchases made from a registered dealer in Delhi on the application. The taxable value of the goods purchased should not be less than Rs.100. A unique ID is generated for each bill.

The bill should have the registration number (TIN) of the dealer, besides full name of each item purchased, apart from the rate of tax charged against each.

Winners are selected through a lucky draw on the 15th of every month and a cash award is directly transferred to the bank account of the customer after verification.

The prize amount is five times the value of goods purchased (excluding tax), subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000. “Through this app, we are able to catch those traders who are evading tax,” said the official.