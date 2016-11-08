Delhi

DU professor, others booked in tribal’s murder case

A Delhi University Professor has been booked along with Maoists and others on charges of murder of a tribal villager in the insurgency—hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, thr police said on Monday.

FIR lodged

“An FIR was lodged against DU Professor Nandini Sundar, Archana Prasad (JNU Professor), Vineet Tiwari (from Delhi’s Joshi Adhikar Sansthan), Sanjay Parate (Chhattisgarh CPI (Marxist) State Secretary) and others along with Maoists for the murder of Baghel based on the complaint of his wife on Saturday,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) SRP Kalluri tsaid.

Sections

They were booked under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 and 149 of IPC at Tongpal police station, the IG said adding, “strongest possible action will be taken against those guilty after the investigation“.

Though the case was registered on Saturday, the matter came to light late on Monday evening. - PTI

