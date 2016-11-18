DU convocation on Nov 19

The University of Delhi will be holding its 93rd annual convocation on November 19 to present degrees to students of the 2015 batch. The degrees will be presented by Ved P. Nanda, an eminent jurist from from the University of Denver, who will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi will preside over the function and confer the degrees of PhD, DM, and MCh in all disciplines. The statement from the university said that about 666 doctoral degrees, 37 DM degrees and 181 medals in all will be awarded to the students at the convocation. The convocation will be held at the multi-purpose hall, Delhi University Sports Complex, at 2 p.m.