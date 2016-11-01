DU, Jamia to share teachers, resources; invites JNU to join

Calling for a central system to help students come together for special events — allowing for greater exchange of ideas and learning — Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Delhi University (DU) have agreed in principle for broad resource sharing. Both universities have said that they hope Jawaharlal Nehru University will join their endeavour.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of JMI’s 96th Foundation Day celebration, the vice-chancellors of both universities said they will be opening up avenues through which sharing of resources such as teachers, laboratory facilities, libraries and databases will be made possible.

DU’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, who was the chief guest at the event, said that the two central universities will sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) shortly.

“A healthy atmosphere, transparency, fairness, freedom from prejudices and corruption are expected from an educational institution, and the institutions must work towards fulfilling them,” said Mr. Tyagi.

JMI vice-chancellor Mr. Ahmad said that the two universities are moving forward to share “resources to make their optimal use”.

Convocation

JMI also announced that it will be holding its annual convocation on November 11 at the Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Sports Complex. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), will be the chief guest at the function.

Qualifying candidates have been asked to register themselves by November 9 to be able to attend the convocation.

