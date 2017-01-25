DMRC to patch up sagging Bhikaji flyover

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that it will ‘rehabilitate’ the Bhikaji Cama flyover that had recently ‘sagged’.
“The rehabilitation work of the flyover will be initiated by the DMRC as soon as all the necessary clearances and permissions are received,” a DMRC spokesperson said.
“For carrying out the work, a road area of 3.5 metre breadth and 20 metre length on the carriageway of the flyover towards Dhaula Kuan will be taken over by the Delhi Metro,” he said, adding that “two lanes for traffic movement will still be available on the flyover”.
“Adequate traffic marshals will be deputed to guide the traffic. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February,” the spokesperson said, adding that the slip road below the flyover will be available for traffic but a portion of the road may be barricaded for machinery movement from time to time as per requirement.
