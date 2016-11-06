DMRC seeks help to meet property development target

The Urban Development Ministry has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to consider excluding floor area and ground coverage for operational structures of the Delhi Metro when calculating Floor Area Ratio (FAR). The request, sources said, had come from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and will help it meet property development targets.

Property development is one of the key alternative sources of revenue for the cash-strapped DMRC. Keen that the corporation meet its property development target, the Ministry of Urban Development on Friday reviewed in detail the progress made and impediments faced, sources in the Ministry said.

Big task

As part of the review, Secretary (Urban Development) Rajiv Gauba took stock of related issues with senior officials of the Ministry, DMRC’s Managing Director Mangu Singh and DDA officials. The DMRC has reportedly been asked to step up efforts to meet the property development target intended to finance metro projects, sources said.

An Empowered Group of Ministers (EGOM) mandated the DMRC to generate a revenue of Rs. 2,505 crore through property development for financing metro projects up to Phase III.

Mr. Singh said in the meeting that Rs. 305 crore had been generated through property development till August this year. He added that progress in this regard was hampered by hurdles like restrictive land allotment orders, which prevented property development for long, low FAR allowed to DMRC, requirement of payment for additional FAR, not signing Lease Deed Agreement for the land allotted, non-issuance of No Completion Certificates, application of norms of residential development even when there was no such component, and non-exclusion of Floor Area of operation structure from FAR calculations.

Mr. Singh said that after directions from the Secretary in June, the DDA had modified restrictive land allotment orders that prevented property development initially. The DDA also issued a No Objection certificate to exempt the DMRC from paying for additional FAR.

Remove hurdles

The DMRC also made a case for being allowed to use admissible FAR norms for development of land parcels situated far away from Metro stations as per MPD norms, instead of FAR norms applicable to integrated plots.

With regard to the remaining four issues, Mr. Gauba issued directions for necessary action to be taken to remove hurdles that keep the DMRC from meeting property development targets.

Mr. Singh also said that the DMRC had been exempted from obtaining prior approvals for various construction projects, but the concerned local bodies were not issuing completion certificates stating that they had not earlier approved the DMRC’s plans.

He said that completion certificates issued by the DMRC, as in the case of Railways, may be accepted.

