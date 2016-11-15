DDA plans ‘iconic park’ in Dwarka

: The Capital will soon boast an iconic park along the lines of London’s Hyde Park and New York’s Central Park, with the first of many to come up in Dwarka in southwest Delhi.

The park, to be established by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and will be theme-based and on par with international standards.

To ensure such standards, the DDA has said it will hold a design competition where international consultants will be invited. The park, to be spread over 200 acres – an area equal to two Jawaharlal Nehru stadiums – will come up in sector 20, Dwarka.

According to the DDA, the objective behind creating such a park is to enhance the quality of outdoor experience, with recreational opportunities of world class standards, while making sure that its design, development, revenue generation and maintenance is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

Proposals awaited

To assist the DDA in holding a successful global competition, the land development agency is now looking for a ‘knowledge partner’. The DDA has invited a request for proposal from firms, research organizations, academic institutions, private companies, not-for-profit organisations or consortia to come on-board as knowledge partner.

‘Órdinary parks’

‘“Delhi is the Capital of India but the parks we have here are pretty ordinary. We want parks that will put us on the international map,” former DDA Vice-Chairman Arun Goel had earlier told The Hindu .

A few months ago, representatives from 12 reputed landscaping firms had made presentations with regard to the designs at the DDA headquarters in Vikas Sadan. The DDA wants to create theme parks, exploring concepts ranging from culture and science to heritage and ecology.

Each of its iconic parks is expected to have individual themes. The DDA believes that these ‘iconic parks’ would not only be great places to hang out but also attract tourists.

Senior DDA officials said some of the existing district parks could be turned into theme-based parks.