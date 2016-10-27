DDA claims to have taken timely action

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which recently faced flak from the Delhi government for not alerting it about the death of three ducks in a Hauz Khas park due to suspected avian influenza, said on Wednesday that it had taken immediate action.

Delhi govt blamed DDA

On Monday, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai had blamed the DDA for the increasing numbers of bird deaths at the District park in Hauz Khas. Mr. Rai had said that the land development agency should have taken on a more proactive role in informing the government, which would helped control the situation earlier.

“The death of three ducks was noticed during a routine visit of the District Park by DDA staff. Dr. H.C. Dandotia of the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry Department and Dr. Abhijeet of the Delhi Zoo were informed immediately, ,” a DDA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The DDA does not have in-house expertise and is dependent on the Delhi government’s Animal Husbandry Department for treatment and care,” he said. “Dr. Satya, Veterinary Officer, Government of Delhi, inspected the park and collected samples from the three dead ducks,” he added.

The spokesperson, who said that the DDA’s horticultural team was in contact with the doctors, added that the vice-chairman of the agency had visited the park and constituted a task force comprising 10 members.

“Dr. H.C. Dandotia also inspected the park. As per his advice, lime was spread around the lake with a spray of sodium hypochlorite,” he said. “No casualty has been noticed after the DDA took action. A control room has been established at the District Park with medical experts on duty,” the spokesperson said.

The DDA said all precautions suggested by doctors and experts were being adhered to at all water bodies under its jurisdiction.