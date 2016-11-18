DDA 2016 housing scheme likely to be announced today

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to announce its 2016 Housing Scheme, with the final nod for the scheme expected on Friday.

The proposal for DDA’s latest scheme is going to be discussed in the authority’s meeting scheduled to be held on Friday. The announcement was expected last week but the authority’s meeting was cancelled.

Proposals ready

“The housing scheme is the main agenda for the authority’s meeting on Friday and we will announce most details by evening,” said a senior DDA official who didn’t wish to be named. “Almost all the ground work for the scheme is already done and once the proposal is approved in the meeting, we will be able to announce its launch date,” he said.

According to sources in DDA, the scheme is likely to be launched by the end of November or in December.

Though DDA officials are tight-lipped about the agenda to be discussed on Friday, sources said that the new scheme contains plans to do away with the five-year lock-in period clause, which was introduced in the 2014 housing scheme. According to the clause, an allottee of a housing scheme flat cannot sell it for five years from the date of possession. The clause was introduced to ensure that only genuine buyers apply. It is not uncommon for successful applicants to sell off their flats right after taking possession and sometimes, after the allotment itself.

12,000 flats on offer

DDA plans to offer around 12,000 flats in its latest housing scheme, most of which are one-bedroom flats and located in areas like Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola. Out of these, 10,000 are unoccupied flats from the 2014 scheme, while 2,000 are other flats that have been lying vacant.

Process goes online

For the first time, DDA plans to make the entire process online, from buying the brochure to payments for the flats. Source said this was being done to avoid long queues outside the DDA headquarters and for enhanced transparency.

DDA has also planned to hike the registration fee to Rs. 1.5 lakh for lower income group category and Rs. 5 lakh for the middle income group category. This is a steep hike from the earlier registration fee, which was Rs. 1 lakh.

DDA’s housing scheme, 2014 offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices between Rs.7 lakh and Rs.1.2 crore. The DDA had received over 10 lakh applications then.