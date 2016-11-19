DDA’s new housing scheme likely to be launched in Jan

If you aspire to own a house of your own in Delhi, your dream may soon come true. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to launch its new housing scheme with more than 13,000 flats on offer.

The housing scheme’s proposal was approved on Friday in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung. The date of the launch, however, was not decided in the meeting.

The scheme was expected to be launched in December, but due to the demonetisation drive it is now going to be launched in January, sources in the DDA said. “All banks at the moment are busy and they are an important stakeholder in the process. We would soon have a meeting with the empanelled banks for the scheme, which we expect to launch in January,” said a senior DDA official. “We would also need about a month and a half to finish other preparations for the scheme,” he said.

Seven choices available

The scheme would offer 13,148 flats in areas such as Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Dwarka, Pitampura, Sukhdev Vihar, Narela, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Loknayakpuram, Dilshad Garden, Paschim Vihar, Bindapur and Mukherjee Nagar among others. Applicants will be allowed a maximum of seven choices of locations while registering for the scheme.

The majority of the flats – 11,671 – are one-bedroom, most of which were allotted during the 2014 housing scheme but later cancelled or surrendered by the allottees. Most allottees had cited the small size of the flats as the reason for surrendering.

There are only 79 HIG flats on offer, with prices varying between Rs. 41.62 lakh and Rs. 1.4 crore.

No price rise for

11,544 flats

DDA has decided not to increase the prices of the 11,544 flats from 2014 housing scheme that were surrendered and are now part of the new scheme.

The authority has hiked the registration fee of MIG and HIG flats to Rs. 2 lakh, even as the earlier plan was to hike it as high as Rs. 5 lakh. Also, unlike its earlier plan, applicants will be able to register through both online and offline process. The allotments would be made on freehold basis.

DDA has done away with the earlier clause of five-year lock-in period, but added a stringent condition this time to attract only genuine buyers and not speculators.