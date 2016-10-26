DCW notices to govt, police over old-age homes

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department and the Delhi Police over the shortage of old-age homes in the city.

While the department has been asked to explain the non-implementation of the Senior Citizens Act, which provides for one old-age home in each district; the Delhi Police has been asked to share their monthly report of crimes against the elderly.

“The Department of Social Welfare has been asked to explain the steps taken for implementation of the Act and reasons behind shortage of old-age homes,” a DCW statement read.