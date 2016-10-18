DCW notice to govt. over jobs for acid attack survivors

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday summoned Special Secretary of the Delhi government’s Health Department to seek a status report on the measures taken to facilitate jobs to acid attack survivors.

“The DCW had requested Health Minister Satyender Jain to consider the CVs of 33 acid attack survivors and provide jobs to them. The Minister had issued an order to the Special Secretary to facilitate the process of timely provision of jobs to these victims,” a statement from the women’s body said.

Last year, the Delhi government had assured jobs to 33 acid attack survivors after a delegation met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Health Department in October, last year, informed the DCW that it will employ six acid attack survivors.

“The Commission observed after three months that there has been no response. So, Special Secretary Rashmi Krishnan has been summoned on October 20 to seek a status report,” it added.

Shaheen, an acid attack survivor who met Mr. Kejriwal in March and later in June, said that three of them had received a letter in November-end. “But it wasn’t an offer letter”.

The letter from the directorate of employment states that they have no role in the recruitment of an employer. Instead, it informed them about a job summit and advised them to apply through it. “The government now wants us to look for a job through a job summit they organise from time-to-time. In the past 18 months nothing has happened,” said Shaheen, who now works with the DCW, which had employed three acid attack survivors.

However, the government officials said that jobs are being created for the survivors as many of them are visually-impaired and with no education qualification.

“We cannot give jobs above their qualifications. It will be on merit basis and that is taking time,” said a government official.

Special Secretary of the Health Department has been summoned by the DCW on Oct. 20 for a status report