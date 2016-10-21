DCW notice to colleges over ‘discriminatory’ hostel timings

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued notices to seven universities and colleges for discrimination in hostel timing for boys and girls.

The move comes after student activist group Pinjra Tod compiled a report on discriminatory rules and living circumstances in hostel accommodations and complained before the commission.

“The commission has prima facie found different entry and exit timings at hostels for girls and boys in seven universities and colleges — Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Jamia Hamdard, Jamia Millia Islamia, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi Technological University, and Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College,” a DCW statement said.

“We have issued notices to the principals and registrars, asking them to explain the reason for the discriminatory practice. The girls in these colleges and universities claimed they are asked to return early, while the deadline for the boys is 10 p.m.,” the statement added.

Gender discrimination

In May, the DCW had issued notices to 25 universities and colleges seeking to know their existing rules for availing hostel facilities, along with the annual fee, following allegations of gender discrimination.

Since 10 of these are yet to provide the information, their heads have been summoned by the commission between November 1 and 3.

“We believe there should be no discriminatory rules in institutions on the basis of gender. We have also written to the colleges to list out the challenges faced by them, including lack of proper policing, street lights and other issues, which might be preventing them from exercising uniform guidelines,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

The commission noted that 12 institutions and universities — Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Ambedkar University Delhi, National Law University, Ramjas College, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Sri Venkateswara College, University College of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, National School of Drama, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Maulana Azad Medical College and National Institute of Technology — have the same entry and exit timings for both girls and boys.

Non-negotiable

“We have assured the institutions that we will work towards addressing their concerns so that rules in institutions of higher learning are non-discriminatory. However, discrimination-free campuses are non-negotiable,” she added

Twelve institutions and universities in Delhi have same entry and exit timings for boys and girls