DCW notice to Miranda House over ‘misogynistic’ circular

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to the principal of Miranda House over a circular issued by the college imposing a ban on taking selfies and combing hair in its corridors.

Seeks reply in seven days

The notice comes after a delegation of students approached the commission complaining about the “misogynistic” circular on Wednesday.

“We have received a representation from students alleging that discriminatory practices are being adopted by the college and such a misogynistic circular has been issued. We have asked for a point-wise reply from the college within seven days,” a DCW official said.

The circular, directed to School for Open learning students who attend Sunday classes at the college, stated that clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in corridors amounts to “misutilisation” of time and students doing so might face suspension for a day.

The students had staged a protest last week demanding that the circular be rolled back.

‘To ensure safety’

College principal Pratibha Jolly had earlier said that the circular wasn’t signed by her.

“Why would we restrict students from taking selfies? There is no such policy in the college. It won’t be imposed on students.”

Later, however, Ms. Jolly had said that the notice was aimed at ensuring “safety” of students and it was only “suggestive” in nature.

