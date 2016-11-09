DCW notice to Asha Kiran

: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department-run Asha Kiran home, a shelter for mentally challenged children, after allegedly observing overcrowding and shortage of staff during inspection.
“The DCW observed several grievous issues in the home, which need urgent attention, especially overcrowding and shortage of staff. The Asha Kiran superintendent has been asked to submit details of all the inmates present [gender wise], sanctioned staff, present staff, medical services and the diet of the occupants,” said a DCW official.
