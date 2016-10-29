DCW may close rape crisis cell for want of salaries

: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday said it was mulling closing its mobile helplines and the rape crisis cell, as the Member Secretary to DCW, appointed by the L-G, had allegedly stopped releasing salaries of the staff.

“Despite the work undertaken by the Commission in the past one year, certain vested interests have launched an attack on the autonomy of the panel. The latest has been the illegal appointment of a Member Secretary by the Centre,” a DCW statement said.

“Alka Diwan, who was appointed to the Commission in October, has stopped the release of salaries of all contractual staff for the past two months.

“These staff members come from extremely vulnerable backgrounds, and cannot afford to work for long without salaries,” it added.

The Commission officials further alleged that Diwan’s appointment to the post was illegal.

“Diwan’s appointment to the Commission is illegal for there has been no notification from the government about the same, and she has simply been appointed through an office order,” the DCW statement said.

“She is also a serving government officer presently posted as the VAT Commissioner, and has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary of DCW.

“This is in violation of the DCW Act, which calls for a full-time Member Secretary, and is a direct way of subverting the autonomy of the Commission, for a government officer who works only part time in the panel,” it added. —PTI