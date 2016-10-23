Delhi

DCW: cops not sharing documents on stabbing

The Delhi Police has refused to share documents regarding the stabbing of a 21-year-old woman by a stalker in public with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the panel’s chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

The DCW has issued a summons to Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Virender Singh to appear before the panel on October 27 and submit the required documents besides explaining the cause of delay.

The victim, a teacher, was stabbed to death last month by her 34-year-old stalker, who stabbed her nearly 22 times in north Delhi’s Burari area.

The deceased’s family had alleged that the woman had lodged a police complaint against the stalker in May but no action was taken.

The DCW had then issued a notice to the police to provide it the copy of the woman’s complaint and the FIR registered regarding the stabbing.

“The response received from DCP, North District, says that the sought documents cannot be shared with the DCW as it may hamper investigation. This is, needless to say, a baseless assumption. The copy of complaints and copy of FIR are routinely filed and used in court cases. It is unfathomable that it can be denied to a statutory body pursuing the case in discharge of its statutory mandate,” Ms. Maliwal said. — PTI



Panel has summoned Joint Commissioner

of Police (Central Range) Virender Singh on October 27



