DCW, civic body to look into ‘illegal constructions’ on GB Road

: The Delhi Commission for Women, along with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, will work to identify the owners of illegal constructions taking place in the alleged brothels at Delhi’s infamous GB Road.

The Commission had sought information regarding the owners of alleged brothels from the corporations last month. “On October 6, the north corporation gave us information wherein it has provided a record of occupiers and tax payers in the area. In its reply, they have given 24 names as per demand and collection register," said the official statement from the DCW.

On September 22, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had claimed that a Union Minister and another Delhi leader from a prominent party were involved in the functioning of brothels on GB Road. Ms Maliwal had said, “We are trying to find out under whose patronage this business was taking place… I have received very strong leads that there is a minister in the Union government and a senior Delhi leader of a prominent party, under whose patronage this entire business is taking place”.

Now, a team comprising DCW, Delhi Police and Department of Social Welfare, along with Corporation officials, will conduct a survey to verify and identify the illegal construction and ownership of the brothels. “The team would start the survey and submit a report,” said a DCW official.

