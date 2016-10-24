DCW calls meeting over sale of acid

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has called a meeting of all District Magistrates (DM) to discuss the steps taken for effective implementation of the Supreme Court order on acid sale regulation and also the recommendations made by the women’s body in the past one year.

November 3

“The DCW chief wishes to convene a meeting on November 3,” said Rajesh Kumar, personal assistant to DCW chief Swati Maliwal, in a letter to all DMs.

The meeting has been called over rampant unregulated sale of acid in the open market. The Supreme Court, in July 2013, had passed an order in the case of Laxmi vs Union of India that placed stringent restrictions on acid sale and mandated the maintenance of a list of acid buyers, among others.

In pursuance of the court order, the DCW had directed all DMs in Delhi to give information regarding acid sales in their respective jurisdictions, including details of retailers and action taken to regulate acid sales.

“Based on the data submitted to the DCW by the DMs, we have found that steps need to be taken to regulate acid sale in Delhi. The DCW has made recommendations to the Delhi government regarding the control of acid sales,” said an official statement by the DCW.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2014, Delhi ranks third in the number of acid attack cases, with as many as 20 incidents in a year.