Delhi

Currency racket: driver duped of Rs. 3 lakh

: An autorickshaw driver was allegedly duped of Rs 3 lakh by a woman in Karol Bagh who offered him US dollars at a very low exchange rate, which he later found to be a bundle of newspapers.

On Friday, Shivlal was going from Filmistan to Malkaganj taking a woman passenger in his autorickshaw. During a conversation, the woman offered to sell 1,600 US dollars, which she and one of her friends had, at a low exchange rate, the police said.

The next day, Shivlal and his wife reached Karol Bagh with Rs. 3 lakh. The woman and her male accomplice took them to a narrow lane where they exchanged bags without checking the contents, a police officer said.

Later, Shivlal and his wife opened the bag only to find folded newspapers in it, he said. On the basis of their complaint, a case has been registered. —PTI

