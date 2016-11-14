Curfew in Vidisha after murder, violence

A man was murdered allegedly by some persons of another community here which led to arson and stone-pelting, prompting the authorities to clamp curfew in the city on Sunday.

The man was allegedly stabbed to death by members of another community over an old enmity on Saturday..

Violence erupted when the body was being brought home after post-mortem on Sunday morning. Around three thatched houses were torched. Besides, three persons were injured in the stone pelting under the Kotwali police station area, police sources said.

“Curfew has been imposed in the city limits of the district at around 12.15 p.m.,” Collector Anil Suchari told PTI.

City tense

“The city is tense and we are bringing the situation under control by asking people to remain indoors,” he said.

An hour before clamping curfew, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC. However, when the things didn’t improve, curfew was enforced.

The police had on Saturday booked and arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder.

Vidisha is the Lok Sabha constituency of Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Later in the day, additional police force from Bhopal reached Vidisha and were deployed in sensitive areas.

Meanwhile, North Bhopal MLA Arif Aqueel appealed to people to maintain peace in town in the wake of the communal tension.

“The victims of arson should make a representation to the competent authority for compensation,” said Mr. Aqueel who is the lone Muslim legislator in MP. PTI